Inc. Village of Belle Terre Ranch on Gorgeous Acre!

On a gorgeous acre with huge grassy yard surrounded by mature trees, this custom 2,900 sq. ft.

Ranch features front porch, arched doorways, some cathedral ceilings, C entral AC, window walls overlooking the backyard, and a renovated eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless appliances, Thermador induction cooktop, double wall ovens, huge island, pantry, endless quartz counters, access to Timbertech deck, and opens to family room with fireplace. The bedroom wing features master en suite, and renovated bath with vanity, soaker tub and separate shower, plus 2 additional bedrooms and renovated bath. The lower level offers more living space with sliding doors to patio .

This home also has n ew 200 AMPS, whole house generator, inground sprinkler system and upgrades galore. Belle Terre amenities include: Constable 24/7, resident only beach , reduced rates at Country Club for golf and tennis, park and summer program for children. Belle Terre is also a designated Bird Sanctuary.

$875,000.