Huntington Militia honors history

A scene from the 2022 Hunting Independence Day event. Photo by Jim Mantle
A scene from the 2022 Hunting Independence Day event. Photo by Devin Blaine
A scene from the 2022 Hunting Independence Day event. Photo by Devin Blaine

Huntington’s Independence Day was remembered with reenactments by the Huntington Militia on Sunday, July 17.

The group hosted a Huntington Independence Day event at the Arsenal Museum in Huntington and Village Green

The main activity was a reenactment of the 1776 events in the Town of Huntington. The day also included a reading of the Declaration of Independence, musket and cannon drills, practice musket drills for children, period craft, cooking demonstrations and tours of the arsenal. 

