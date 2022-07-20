Huntington Militia honors history

1 of 5

Huntington’s Independence Day was remembered with reenactments by the Huntington Militia on Sunday, July 17.

The group hosted a Huntington Independence Day event at the Arsenal Museum in Huntington and Village Green

The main activity was a reenactment of the 1776 events in the Town of Huntington. The day also included a reading of the Declaration of Independence, musket and cannon drills, practice musket drills for children, period craft, cooking demonstrations and tours of the arsenal.