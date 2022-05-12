Huntington Blue Devils win lifts team to 10-3 in league

Middle Country senior Colin Cleary pushes towards the cage in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Huntington middie Aidan McNulty scores for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Slash? Landon
Huntington midfielder Liam Lennon scores for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington middie Aidan McNulty presses to the inside for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington attack Chris Maichin drives on Ryan Thorne for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington midfielder Anthony Annunziata looks for an open shooter for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington attack Robbie Smith scores for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Time out Huntington. Landon
Huntington midfielder Liam Lennon shot on goal for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington attack Robbie Smith rips one for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country senior Colin Cleary with a take-away in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Huntington midfielder Liam Lennon passes behind the cage for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington attack Robbie Smith splits the pipes for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington defenseman Jahiem Hawkings breaks free in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington midfielder Michael Kline pushes up-field in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country midfielder-Jack Collins checks Michael Kline in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Huntington midfielder Aidan McNulty scores for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington attack Chris Maichin looks for a cutter for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country May 10. Photo by Bill Landon
Huntington middie Aidan McNulty clears the ball for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country midfielder Joseph Speziale fires at the cage in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country midfielder Aidan Eck is check by Timothy McDonald in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Huntington long stickman Aidan Carrello clears the ball for the Blue Devils in a road game against Middle Country. Photo by Bill Landon
Middle Country scores. Landon
Middle Country senior attack Justin Robbert drives to the crease in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Timeout Middle Country. Bill Landon
Middle Country’s Thomas DiMondo #18 gets check by Chris Maichin in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country attack Charlie Cavalieri looks up-field in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo
Middle Country senior Colin Cleary pushes towards the cage in a Div-I home game against Huntington May 10. Bill Landon photo

Middle Country stayed within striking distance through the first 24 minutes of play, but the Huntington Blue Devils slammed the door in the second half with seven unanswered goals to put the game away, 16-4, in a Division-I matchup May 10.

Huntington packed a one-two punch with Robbie Smith on attack scoring four goals and two assists along with teammate Liam Lennon who had three assists and four goals in the win. Huntington mid-fielder Aidan McNulty was in on four assists with two goals, and Chris Maichin scored twice.

Middle Country senior Justin Robbert had two goals for the Mad Dogs, and Colin Cleary and Charlie Cavalieri both scored.

The win lifts Huntington to 10-3 in league, 10-4 overall, with one game remaining before post season play begins.

The loss drops the Mad Dogs to 6-7.

