Huntington Blue Devils win lifts team to 10-3 in league

Middle Country stayed within striking distance through the first 24 minutes of play, but the Huntington Blue Devils slammed the door in the second half with seven unanswered goals to put the game away, 16-4, in a Division-I matchup May 10.

Huntington packed a one-two punch with Robbie Smith on attack scoring four goals and two assists along with teammate Liam Lennon who had three assists and four goals in the win. Huntington mid-fielder Aidan McNulty was in on four assists with two goals, and Chris Maichin scored twice.

Middle Country senior Justin Robbert had two goals for the Mad Dogs, and Colin Cleary and Charlie Cavalieri both scored.

The win lifts Huntington to 10-3 in league, 10-4 overall, with one game remaining before post season play begins.

The loss drops the Mad Dogs to 6-7.