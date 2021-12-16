Huntington Blue Devils bag Smithtown East Bulls SportsTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of Smithtown by Bill Landon - December 16, 2021 0 3 1 of 27 Smithtown East freshman Angie Camarda drives the baseline in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Photo by Bill Landon Huntington senior Shaneek Shand drives inside in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington senior Shaneek Shand drives inside in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East sophomore Nicole Caputo #4 boxes out after a free throw in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East sophomore Melanie Pappas lays up for two in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East sophomore Melanie Pappas with the jumper in a home game against Huntington Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington senior Makaylah Frazier grabs the rebound in a league III road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Huntington senior Makalah Frazier shoots from three-point land in a league III road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon Huntington senior guard Katie Browne from the free throw line in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington senior guard Katie Browne battles down low in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington senior guard Katie Browne battles down low in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington center Junie Nosile goes up for two in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East junior Josie Lent looks for the rebound for the Bulls in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Credit Bill Landon Smithtown East freshman Jordan Townes goes up for two in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Photo by Bill Landon Smithtown East freshman Jordan Townes drives the lane in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Photo by Bill Landon Huntington guard Gianna Forte shoots from the top of the key for the Blue Devils Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington junior Gianna Forte drives to the basket against Smithtown East Dec 14. Credit Bill Landon Huntington senior Emily Plachta drains a three-pointer in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington senior Emily Plachta drives to the basket in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington senior Emily Plachta shoots in a league III road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington senior Emily Plachta lets a three-pointer fly in a league III road game against Smithtown East. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East junior Darcy DeBenedittis with a rebound for the Bulls in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Credit Bill Landon Smithtown East junior Darcy DeBenedittis drives towards the basket for the Bulls in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Credit Bill Landon Battle in the paint. Bill Landon Huntington forward Asyria Rios battles down low for the Blue Devils in a road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Huntington forward Asyria Rios battles down low for the Blue Devils in a road game against Smithtown East Dec 14. Bill Landon photo Smithtown East freshman Angie Camarda drives the baseline in a league III matchup at home against Huntington Dec 14. Photo by Bill Landon It was the Huntington Blue Devils defense that kept the Bulls at bay at Smithtown High School East where East trailed 33-7 at the half time break. Huntington coasted in the second half to notch a 48-20 victory in the League III matchup Dec. 14. Huntington senior forward Emily Plachta led the way for the Blue Devils with seven field goals a triple and three from the line for 20 points, teammates Gianna Forte banked nine and Junie Nosile battled in the paint for six points. Smithtown East juniors Darcy DeBenedittis and Josie Lent scored four points apiece for the Bulls. The win lifts Huntington to 3-0 in league play, 6-0 overall. The loss drops Smithtown East to 1-2 in league, 1-4 overall. Both teams are back in action Dec. 17 when Smithtown East has a road game against Copiague at 4 p.m. and Huntington hosts Hills East with a 5 p.m. start.