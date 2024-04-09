Holbrook man pleads guilty to sale of fentanyl that led to 2022 fatal overdose of Chelsey Murray

Jaquan Casserly is Expected to be Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on April 8 that Jaquan Casserly, 34, of Holbrook, pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, for selling fentanyl to Chelsey Murray, 31, of Lake Grove, that resulted in her fatal overdose in 2022.

“We are resolute on our commitment to ensure that the suppliers of fentanyl and other dangerous drugs are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Not only do these greedy dealers supply deadly drugs to vulnerable individuals, but they also can literally kill them with just a tiny amount,” said District Attorney Tierney. “That is why I continue to advocate for the passage of ‘Chelsey’s Law,’ a law that holds drug dealers accountable for the overdose deaths caused by the drugs they sell.”

Chelsey’s parents, Gene and Sue Murray recently joined District Attorney Tierney in Albany to call for New York State lawmakers to pass Chelsey’s Law, which if passed, would charge a drug dealer with manslaughter or aggravated manslaughter, for knowingly selling a drug that causes a victim to fatally overdose.