Healthcare Job Fair heads to Middle Country Public Library

Healthcare Job Fair

Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Road, Selden hosts a Healthcare Job Fair on Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Join them to learn about hundreds of job opportunities within the healthcare industry from Suffolk County companies looking for local talent!

Representatives from Concern Housing, Elder Home Care, Long Island Community Hospital, Maryhaven, Northwell Health, NYU Langone Health, Options for Community Living, Our Lady of Consolation, Outreach Development Corporation, Samaritan Daytop Village, SightMD, Stony Brook Medicine, Stony Brook University Associates-SB Clinical Practice Management Plan, Inc., The Bristal Assisted Living, The Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, WellLife Network, Whisper Woods of Smithtown and more will be in attendance.

Call 631-585-9393 for more info.