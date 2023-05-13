Three Village Historical Society welcomes the community to take a load off and stay a while, thanks to Eagle Scout candidate Patrick Comiskey of Troop 70, a Setauket resident and senior at Ward Melville High School.

Just one month shy of his 18th birthday, Comiskey organized a team that built three cedar picnic tables adding to the original two tables at the property that hosts frequent events for the community including the weekly Three Village Farmers Market.

Comiskey, a regular visitor to the historical society, recalled TVHS’ Director Mari Irizarry mentioning to him the need to create a more inviting area for the community at the nearly 3 acre property.

“I saw the conditions of the tables at historical society and thought that building new ones was something that I could accomplish,” he said.

Few Boy Scouts attain Scouting’s highest honor before they turn 18, but Comiskey was determined to get the job done. After raising more than $2,800 through donations, Comiskey completed the construction of the project over the course of two days with more time being spent in research and planning.

With support from family, Troop 70 and adult leaders, Comiskey assembled and installed the finished tables at TVHS on March 19.

The public is always invited to visit the Three Village Historical Society, located at 93 N. Country Road in Setauket, and next time you pass by, have a seat on the new picnic tables and tip your cap to Patrick Comiskey, another Three Village Eagle Scout in the making. For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.