Hauppauge man arrested for throwing rocks at two buses

Suffolk County Police have arrested a man for allegedly throwing rocks at the windshields of two buses last week in Nesconset and Village of the Branch.

A Regency Transportation bus was parked on Southern Boulevard in Nesconset with the driver behind the wheel on April 16 when a rock struck and cracked the windshield at 8:30 a.m. Less than an hour later, a Suffolk County Transportation bus was traveling northbound on Route 111 in Village of the Branch when a rock crashed through the windshield and broke a glass partition inside the cab at 9:24 a.m.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, Edward Wisneski was arrested at his residence in Hauppauge. Wisneski, 19, was charged with alleged Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree and two counts of Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.