Harborfields Tornadoes blow out Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats

The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River had all they could handle when visiting Harborfields Tornadoes blew the game wide open early, scoring six unanswered goals in a Division II matchup Mar. 9.

The Wildcats averted the shutout when Brooke Meltcher’s shot found its mark with 5:14 left in the third quarter. Harborfields flushed their bench spelling their starters and rocked the box once more early in the fourth quarter to take a 7-1 victory.

For both teams it was their season opener that was met with a few spectators in the stands in this COVID-19 compressed season.

Jordan Conversano led the way for the Tornadoes scoring twice with teammates Marina Bergin, Jenelle Bennardo, Amanda Quenneville, Carolena Purpura and Emma Flynn who each scored one goal apiece.

Kelsey Burke had a busy day in the box for the Wildcats with 15 saves.

Pictured clockwise from above, the Tornadoes celebrate after a goal against Shoreham-Wading River; Harborfields’ Purpura air dribbles past Abigal Sisler; Flynn battles Shoreham-Wading River’s Sisler; and Quenneville with a clearing shot against Shoreham-Wading River.