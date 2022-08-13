Harbor Country Day School welcomes new Head of School

Harbor Country Day School in St. James has announced Andy Sperling as the new Head of School. Sperling was selected from an impressive list of candidates through an extensive national search process. Sperling, who succeeds former Head of School, John R. Cissel, began his term on July 1.

With over thirty years of experience as an educator, Sperling began his teaching career in a suburban public school after receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics (K-12) from Illinois State University in 1990. While teaching math and providing professional development, support and curriculum coordination for K-8 within his district, he earned his Masters of Educational Administration certificate in 1997.

Two years later, he joined the faculty of Lake Forest Country Day School (LFCDS) where he continued his career as a middle school math teacher and was promoted to Head of Upper School in 2012. In this role, Sperling led the effort for diversity and inclusion training, developed relationships through parent education and presentations, assisted in the planning and design of several campus renovation projects, facilitated and developed the schoolwide social and emotional learning program, developed the middle school STEAM program and prepared the students for FLL Robotics competitions.

“It is a distinct honor to be named the twelfth Head of School at Harbor Country Day School. From the moment I stepped through the majestic front door at Tulip Knoll, I sensed that indescribable vibe that can only be felt when you have experienced it firsthand. It’s far more than just the charm — it’s the way in which the children carried themselves and how they exuded confidence that drew me in. Harbor epitomizes what it means to embrace and live its mission. It will be a privilege to lead the faculty and staff on their continued journey of excellence,” said Sperling.