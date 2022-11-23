Gurwin Nursing Home resident and art therapist clinch LeadingAge awards Arts & EntertainmentCommunity by Press Release - November 23, 2022 0 2 From left, Johanna Cutolo and Victoria Hren with their awards. Photo from Gurwin LeadingAge NY has named Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center resident Ms. Victoria Hren and Gurwin Art and Recreation Therapist Ms. Johanna Cutolo, ATR-BC, CTRS, winners in the 2022 LeadingAge New York Art Exhibit. The annual contest solicits entries throughout the state from LeadingAge New York trade association members, including residents, staff and volunteers of skilled nursing facilities, and Adult Day Health Care Council (ADHCC) members. ‘East End Vista’ by Johanna Cutolo Ms. Hren was presented with the Staff Choice Award for her acrylic painting entitled “Fall with Birch”; Ms. Cutolo received the Contributing Staff Artist award for her oil painting entitled “East End Vista.” Both winning pieces will be on display at the LeadingAge corporate office in upstate Latham. Gurwin’s residents are perennial participants in the contest and have garnered awards over the years for their creative artwork. Ms. Cutolo has lead art-therapy programs at Gurwin since the community opened its doors in 1988; this year marks her first foray into the competition as a contestant. ‘Fall with Birch’ by Victoria Hren “I am thrilled to have been selected as a winner and honored to be able to represent Gurwin in the LeadingAge Art show,” said Ms. Cutolo. “I am equally pleased hat Ms. Hren’s artwork was chosen by the judges. It is a privilege to guide our residents in their artistic expression and watch their creative abilities develop.” “I studied art in high school, I like to paint scenes of nature and it relaxes me,” said Ms. Hren. LeadingAge New York is a statewide advocacy organization representing not-for-profit and public continuing care organizations. Its annual art exhibit highlights the many quality creative programs that foster self-expression and artistic fulfillment for member skilled nursing community residents and adult day health programs participants throughout the state.