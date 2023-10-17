Gurwin Healthcare System in Commack welcomes first resident to new assisted living studio apartments

1 of 4

Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences assisted living community in Commack welcomed its first resident of their newly built studio apartments with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 22.

The 18 new studio apartment homes offer a stylish, modern feel, and range in size from 241 to 278 sq. ft. Each studio includes living/sleeping areas, a kitchenette with stainless steel appliances, spacious closets, and fully ADA-equipped bathrooms. Large windows welcome natural sunlight and several of the apartments feature courtyard views.

“The new studio apartments at Gurwin Assisted Living were a perfect option,” said Marianne DeSilva, formerly of Mount Sinai, Long Island. “A smaller apartment is fine for me, especially because I am still part of the larger community.”

The construction of the new studios marks a new choice option for the 210-luxury apartment community, located on the GurwinHealthcare System’s lush 36-acre Commack campus, and comes in response to market interest for more streamlined residences at a lower price point. Pricing begins at $4,950 per month and includes three chef-prepared meals daily, housekeeping, personal laundry and maintenance services, medical appointment transportation and emergency response connectivity. Residents enjoy a bustling calendar of enriching social activities, special events and local excursions.

“We are so excited to welcome Marianne as the first resident of our new studio apartments,” said Stuart B. Almer, Chief Executive Officer of r. “Our beautiful new studios meet the needs of Long Island seniors who desire a comfortable, smaller footprint residence within a caring, active and vibrant community.”

Gurwin’s Assisted Living community includes a formal dining room, a well-stocked library, tastefully appointed gathering areas, activity rooms, a synagogue, beauty/barber salon and rooms to host guests and family. Residents also have priority access to all levels of Gurwin’s care, including Gurwin’s rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility and on-site dialysis, home care programs and adult day care. In addition, residents enjoy the community’s manicured gardens, beautifully landscaped walking paths, and myriad outdoor activities including a shuffleboard court, putting green and LifeTrail exercise stations.

For information about Gurwin’s assisted living community, contact Beth at 631-715-8500.