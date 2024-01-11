Greenlawn Water District receives grant funding through NYS Water Infrastructure Improvement Act

Assemblyman Keith Brown’s (R,C-Northport) office attended a ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 10, to help congratulate the Board of Greenlawn Water District on being awarded a $1.4 million grant through the NYS Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) to complete Drinking Water (DW) Project No. 19713, which will include wellhead treatment for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) at Well No. 6.

Through the WIIA grant, the board has been awarded $1,392,300, including total estimated eligible project costs. The Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) will determine the actual amount of the grant when the project is complete and final project costs have been confirmed.

“I am very excited to see the board put this grant funding to good use to protect the drinking water for our Greenlawn residents,” said Brown. “Thank you and congratulations to the Greenlawn Water District Board of Commissioners, Chairman John H. Clark, Treasurer John T. McLaughlin, Secretary James M. Logan, Superintendent Robert Santoriello and Chief Plant Operator Frank DeMayo on this grant—I will be on the lookout for future updates on this project and others you intend to take on to continue to improve water quality for our residents.”