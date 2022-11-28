Grand opening celebration held for Taj Crown of India in East Setauket Arts & EntertainmentBusinessFood & DrinkVillage Times Herald by Press Release - November 28, 2022 0 3 Photo courtesy of Councilmember Kornreich's office Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, New York State Assemblyman Steve Englebright, members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce, friends and family recently attended the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Taj Crown of India, a new restaurant located at 10 Woods Corner Road in East Setauket. Taj Crown of India is owned by siblings Dr. Neeru Kumar, Paras Kumar and Nisha Sachdeva. Since they were children, they spent time in their parent’s authentic Indian restaurant, Shere Punjab, in Queens, New York. As this was a family business, they helped with customer service, waiting, deliveries and catering for 20 years. Their goal with their new restaurant is to introduce the authenticity of Indian food to Brookhaven residents. “The opening of Taj in Setauket was a happy and exciting moment for local business in our area. Opening a restaurant is an ambitious undertaking and holding the opening during the holiday of Diwali added additional meaningfulness and optimism to the launch,” said Councilmember Kornreich. “The restaurant may be called Taj Crown of India, but this elegant and gracious restaurant will definitely be a jewel in the crown of our diverse and exciting local restaurant scene. Wishing nothing but good luck and success to all our friends at Taj,” he added. “As you visit, try the food and look around, you will see we serve to provide the best quality, excellent ambiance and great service. Our goal is to introduce the authenticity of Indian food that has been missing in Suffolk County. People will no longer have to travel to Hicksville or Jackson Heights to find curries blended with perfect herbs and spices. Come, enjoy and let us make you feel like royalty,” said Nisha Sachdeva. Pictured at the ribbon cutting, from left, are Three Village Chamber treasurer Martha Stansbury; NYS Assemblyman Steve Englebright; co-owner Nisha Sachdeva; Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Three Village Community Trust President Herb Mones and Three Village Chamber Director Jane Taylor. For more information, call 631-825-2345 or visit www.tajcrownofindia.com.