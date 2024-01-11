Grace and expression in ‘Coalescence’ at Gallery North

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket kicks off the new year with Coalescence, a selection of works by painter Paul Jay Edelson and sculptor Arthur Bernstein, on view from January 11 to February 18.

Coalescence is a two-person exhibition featuring small and medium-scale oil paintings by Paul Jay Edelson and wood and resin sculptures by Arthur Bernstein. These two unique artists use inspiration from nature to materialize balletic compositions and abstract forms.

Edelson’s alla prima paintings condense nebulous liminal atmospheres formed where land, sea and sky meet. He captures these protean seascapes through expressive marks that allude to the initial subject, often the shores of Long Island, while simultaneously exploring abstract moments of color and texture.

The graceful abstract sculptures of Arthur Bernstein allude to solidified fluid movements and organic forms, which are often informed by the wood itself. The works are primarily carved from black walnut, which is native to Long Island and sourced locally. Bernstein’s attention to the balance of negative space, combined with the gently curving forms, create engaging structures for viewers to navigate.

The community is invited to an opening reception on Thursday, January 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. As a complement to the exhibition, Gallery North will host a Meet & Greet and wine tasting with the artists for Gallery North members on Thursday, February 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.. The exhibition and reception will all be free and open to the public.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Jefferson’s Ferry and Suffolk County’s Department of Economic Development and Planning. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.