Girls football teams prepare for season

Hauppauge's Melissa O'Connor
Hauppauge's Taylor Mileti
Melissa O'Connor tries to sneak past Frankie Gatien. Both play for Hauppauge
Hauppauge's Bryana Sulinsky (left) in a running back drill
Taylor Mileti is a potential starting quarterback for Hauppauge
Meghan Barry of the Hauppauge Lady Eagle Flag Football Team
Ava Mir of Northport
Northport's Nina Corbett makes a tough, over-the-shoulder catch
Northport's Allie Murdock
Northport's Ella LaPosta
Northport's Kaitlin Hughes looks to turn the corner on Allie Murdock during a running back drill
Northport's Stephanie Milonas
Northport's Ella LaPosta cannot avoid flag rip of Kaitlin Hughes
Northport's Allie Murdock
Northport's Kaitlin Hughes
Northport's Sarah Power looks for a seam up the sideline
Northport's Nina Scala makes the catch in receiving drills
Northport's Isabella Bica looks for an opening
Northport's Jamie Weismann runs to daylight
Northport's Caitlyn Muzyka making a move in the open field
Northport's Meghan Ronan slipping past a tackler
Northport's Meghan Ronan tries her hand at running back
Caroline Bender of Northport Girls Flag Football Team

All photos by Steven Zaitz

Hauppauge High School was the scene this past Saturday for over 200 girls who will participate in flag football this year.  Suffolk County footballers from as far away as East Hampton and Eastport-South Manor were put through their paces at eight different drill stations as they steam ahead toward opening day. 

A little closer to home, Northport, Huntington, Sachem East, Amityville, Patchogue Medford, and of course, host Hauppauge all threw, ran, stretched and caught passes from coaches.  Eagles Head Coach Steve Mileti ran the running back and flag-grabbing drill and Northport Head Coach Pat Campbell and Assistant Coach Perry Marinelli taught receivers how to catch the ball and run routes. 

There was spirit of team building as the groups, comprised of a mash-up of girls from the participating schools, rotated around in 10-minute shifts, laughing and getting to know each other along the way. 

The girls flag football season starts locally on March 29 when Hauppauge travels to Harborfields. Northport’s first game is on April 3 on the road against Half Hollow Hills.

