Gallery North to host 55th annual Outdoor Art and Music Festival Sept. 11 & 12

By Melissa Arnold

Following a tough year for creatives of all kinds, the return of art exhibitions and concerts is a welcome relief. In Setauket, the community is looking forward to a longtime tradition, Gallery North’s Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival, on Sept. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival has run annually on the grounds of Gallery North and along North Country Road since they first opened in 1965. With last year’s event scaled back to Maker’s Markets throughout the month of September for safety reasons, gallery director Ned Puchner can’t wait to kick things off again.

“It’s a really nice time of year to get out and enjoy the weather, the community and all of the very talented artists we have in the area,” he said. “The artists really rely on this event on an annual basis to make sales and meet new people. That’s especially true this year after taking a year off for the pandemic.”

The festival has grown considerably over the years, and now boasts more than 90 artists and vendors who come from around Long Island to exhibit and sell their work. There is truly something for every style and personality, including a diverse collection of original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and even clothing. Awards will be granted for Best in Show in a number of categories, and award winners will be featured in a special Winner’s Circle exhibition at Gallery North in 2022.

Around 10 years ago, local musicians were also invited to perform throughout the weekend. This year, Gallery North has partnered with WUSB Radio (90.1/107.3 FM) to help broaden the variety of musicians for the festival.

“I had approached Ned in the past about doing some music-related events at the gallery, and then the idea sat aside for a while because of the pandemic,” said WUSB general manager Isobel Breheny-Schafer. “This is the first time we’ve been able to work together, and it’s exciting for all of us.”

The station was intentional about including a mix of genres and time periods for both days of the festival. Staff members at WUSB formed a committee who spent time exploring each act’s music before making their final selections.

Five artists will perform each day on the WUSB Music Stage. Expect to hear a variety of eras and genres, including folk originals and covers from Grand Folk Railroad; Steely Dan hits from Night by Night; rockabilly tunes with Kane Daily and decades of chart-toppers from the Dirty Water Dogs and Kristhen, among others. Local DJs will also be on hand to keep the music coming all weekend long.

“Everyone is excited to get involved. It’s a beautiful venue in a beautiful area,” Breheny-Schafer said. “People need things to look forward to, they need social interaction, and the arts have such an important role to play in bringing people together.”

While all the musicians are compensated for the weekend, many offered to play for free to support the station and the gallery, added Breheny-Schafer.

The art community is equally excited to get back to doing what they love. One of the returning artists, sculptor Gina Mars, is a regular at the festival and this year’s event will mark her first public sale and exhibition since the pandemic began.

“I felt like the pandemic gave me the time to focus more on those things I always wanted to do but never had the chance, like animal sculptures,” said Mars, who lives in Huntington Station. “But so many shows have been canceled, so it was really a year of creating and waiting.”

Mars fell in love with ceramics by accident while taking an art elective in college. Her natural gift led to 30 years of teaching and sculpting along with global exhibitions. This year, she’ll bring a collection of bowls, centerpieces, mugs and animal figures to sell at the festival.

“The Gallery North show is one of the very few shows left that’s truly about craft — everything there has to be made completely by the artist. And everyone involved is so kind and generous. We feel like a family when we come together,” she said. “Being so close to the university gives us the chance to meet amazing people from all over the world. We develop relationships with people who have a genuine appreciation for our work.”

Kids can explore their artistic sides too, with free puppet making and printing demonstrations offered on the patio terrace at the Studio at Gallery North. Food vendors will be available as well including Katie’s Food Truck, Tasty Frosty Ice Cream, and St. James Brewery.

In addition to WUSB, sponsors for the weekend include: Printing Plus, Techmaven, Jos. M. Troffa Materials, Team Ardolino/Realty Connect USA, Glynn, Mercep & Purcell, Stony Brook Vision World, Hamlet Wines & Liquors, Bill and Dina Weisberger, Janice and Jon Gabriel, Ronne Cosel, Judy Gibbons, and Stephanie and Michael Gress.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 11

10 to 11 a.m. — Mike and Mel

11 a.m. to noon — Kane Daily

Noon to 1 p.m. — Dirty Water Dogs

2 to 4 p.m. — Claudia Jacobs

4 to 5 p.m. ­— International Orange

Sunday, Sept. 12

10 to 11 a.m. — Kristhen

11 a.m. to noon — Brian Reeder Trio

Noon to 1 p.m. — Danny Kean

1 to 3 p.m. — Night by Night

3 to 5 p.m. — Grand Folk Railroad

List of Exhibitors:

A 1 Gallery North

A 8 Jo Glazebrook — pottery

A 9 Gail Applebaum — glass art

A 10 Gerard Lehner — fiber art/works on paper

A 11 Amy Schwing — jewelry

A 14 Madison Muehl — photography

A 15 Brianna Sander — jewelry/mixed media

A 16 Tamara Hayes — pottery

A 17 Joyce Roll — fiber art

A 19 Jennifer Lucas — mixed media/works on paper

A 20 Douglas Keating — pottery/sculpture

A 21 Patricia Paparo — wood

A 33 Chloe Wang — painting

A 34 Denisse Aneke — jewelry

A 35 Marlene Weinstein — mixed media/works on paper/photography

A 36 Cassie Hussey — works on paper/printmaking/drawing

A 37, 38 Flo Kemp — works on paper/printmaking/drawing

A 39 Toni Neuschaefer — jewelry

A 40 Simon Zeng — painting

A 41 Matt DiBarnardo — wood/painting/sculpture

A 46 Russell Spillman — pottery

A 47 Three Village Community Trust

B 2 Emily Bicht — pottery/works on paper

B 3 Donna Glover — jewelry

B 4 Rachel Gressin — jewelry/works on paper

B 5 Don Lindsley — wood

B 6 Joseph Waldeck — jewelry

B 7 Nancy Weeks — painting

C 57 David Arteaga — photography

C 58 Susan Rodgers — jewelry

C 59 Jessica Randall — jewelry

C 60 Joanne Liff — works on paper/ watercolor/pastel

C 61 Renee Fondacaro — soaps/wellness

C 62 Anthony Cavallaro — wood/mixed media

C 63 Laimute Onusaitiene — painting

C 64,65 Linda & Scott Hartman— mixed media/watercolor/paper

C 66 Marlena Urban — painting

C 67 Eva Pere — wood/jewelry

C 68 Joyce Elias — glass art/jewelry

C 69 Peter Robinson Smith — sculpture

C 70 Gina Mars — pottery

C 71 Nancy Pettersen — jewelry

C 72 Christopher Santiago ­— painting

C 73 Jennifer Bardram — mixed media/works on paper

C 74 Kate Ackerman — fiber art

C 75 Daniel McCarthy ­— painting

C 76 Rachel Fournier — jewelry/fiber art

D 86 William Low — painting

D 87 Aja Camerlingo — jewelry

D 88 Michael Waltzer — wood

D 89 Don Dailey — wood

D 90 Four Harbors Audubon Society

D 91 John Mutch — jewelry

D 92 Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, Staller Center for the Arts

D 93 Jonathan Zamet — pottery

D 94 Meryle King — fiber art

D 95 Lou Frederick — jewelry

D 96 Lynda Lawrence — mosaics

D 97 Bebe Federmann — pottery

D 98 Cassandra Voulo — works on paper/printmaking/drawing

D 99 Lynn Pisciotta — jewelry/sculpture

D 100 Russell Pulick — pottery

D 101 Ned Butterfield — painting

D 102 Vincent Delisi — mixed media/works on paper

D 103 Stephanie Occhipinti — jewelry

D 104 Andrea Feinberg — jewelry

D 105 Michael Josiah — wood

D 106 Tracy Levine — jewelry

D 112 Jo Wadler — jewelry

D 113 Dawn Jones — glass

D 125 Melanie Wulfrost — pottery

D 126 Jane Ruggiero — jewelry

E 148 Brianna D’Amato — painting

E 149 Susan Alexander — fiber art/mixed media

E 150 Christopher J. Alexander — painting

E 151 Najda Adman — fiber art

E 152 Daphne Frampton — soaps/wellness

E 153 Michael Iacobellis — photography

E 154 Neal Wechsler / Tom Venezia — honey/spices

E 155 Barry Saltsberg — wood

E 156 Cathy Buckley — jewelry

E 157 Denise Randall — pottery

E 158 Diane Bard — soaps/wellness

E 159 Justin Cavagnaro — glass art

E 160 Stefanie Deringer — wood/glass/jewelry

E 161 Eric Giles — mixed media

E 162 The Brick Studio and Gallery — pottery

E 163 Joan Friedland — fiber art

E 164 Samantha Moyse — jewelry

E 165 Donna Carey-Zucker — jewelry

E 166 Keith Krejci — photography

The 55th Annual Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12 on the grounds and area surrounding Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.gallerynorth.org/oas2021 or call 631-751-2676.