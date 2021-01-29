Freezing conditions didn’t stop SWR against Mount Sinai

1 of 13

Girls winter track is usually run in indoors where short sleeves and running shorts are the norm. But in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s nothing normal so it’s outside this season and on Sunday it was 28 degrees with gusty winds at the opening gun.

Shoreham-Wading River hosted Mount Sinai and after taking to the track holding a lead over the Mustangs because the field events were contested earlier in the week. The Wildcats had the upper-hand on the day and took a 74-44 victory to open their season Jan. 24.

Mt. Sinai (0-2) will look for that first win of the season at home against Islip on Jan. 30 at 11:00 a.m.

The Wildcats are also back in action on the 30th where they’ll host Miller Place.