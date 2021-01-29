Freezing conditions didn’t stop SWR against Mount Sinai

Freezing conditions didn’t stop SWR against Mount Sinai

Shoreham Wading River middle distance runners huddle up between events Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Anna Minetti runs middle distance for the Wildcats against visiting Mt. Sinai Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River’s Anne Sheehan at distance at home against Mt. Sinai Jan. 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Mt. Sinai's Carli Sheiffele competes at 1500m distance @ Shoreham-Wading River Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Eleanora Undrus wins @ 1500m stopping the clock at 3:40.7 in a dual meet against Mt. Sinai Jan. 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River's Melonie Hagen in a League 5 matchup at home against Mt. Sinai. Bill Landon photo
Mt. Sinai middle distance runner Kelly Hughes an 8th grader in a dual meet on the road against Shoreham-Wading River Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Laura Marino runs in freezing conditions for the Wildcats in a dual meet against Mt. Sinai Jan. 24. Bill Landon photo.
Mt. Sinai freshman Lily Samuel in her 3rd year on varsity runs against Shoreham Wading River Jan. 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River's Olivia Pesso clocked in at 5:43 @ 1500m against visiting Mt. Sinai Jan 24. Bill Landon photo
Freshman Paige Sheiffele a distance runner for Mt. Sinai in an away meet against Shoreham-Wading River Jan. 24. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River’s Reegan Shea in a dual meet against Mt. Sinai Jan. 24. Bill Landon photo.
Shoreham-Wading River's Torre Ann Parrinello wins the walk race event against visiting Mt. Sinai Jan 24. Photo by Bill Landon

Girls winter track is usually run in indoors where short sleeves and running shorts are the norm. But in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s nothing normal so it’s outside this season and on Sunday it was 28 degrees with gusty winds at the opening gun.

Shoreham-Wading River hosted Mount Sinai and after taking to the track holding a lead over the Mustangs because the field events were contested earlier in the week. The Wildcats had the upper-hand on the day and took a 74-44 victory to open their season Jan. 24.

Mt. Sinai (0-2) will look for that first win of the season at home against Islip on Jan. 30 at 11:00 a.m.

The Wildcats are also back in action on the 30th where they’ll host Miller Place.

