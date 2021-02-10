Four nominated for prestigious SCCC SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence

Suffolk County Community College has nominated four outstanding students for the prestigious State University of New York (SUNY) Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, the College announced.

The SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence recognizes students for outstanding achievements and who best demonstrate the integration of SUNY excellence within many aspects of their lives, which must include three of the following areas: academics, leadership, campus involvement, community service, or the arts (creative performing).

Last year only 213 SUNY students of more than 415,000 system-wide were recognized with the honor. SUNY will announce the award recipients later this month.

Suffolk County Community College’s SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence nominees are:

Leeanna Rutigliano

A Child Study Education major from Medford, Leeanna has a 4.0 grade point average and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Leeanna serves as President of Phi Theta Kappa’s Alpha Zeta Nu Chapter; is a Division 1 Finalist Oberndorf Scholar, and member of Suffolk’s College Choir.

Imani Ackerman

A Liberal Arts major from Center Moriches, Imani has a 3.8 grade point average and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Imani has been awarded numerous scholarships such as the John Speirs Memorial, Laura Provenzano, Astor Scholarship, and the SUNY Suffolk Rising Black Scholar.

Gabriella Hassildine

A Liberal Arts General Studies major from Mattituck, Gabriella has a 4.0 grade point average and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Gabriella has served as president of the Music Club, president of the Honors Club, and as an Orientation Leader.

Amrita Deonanan

A Business Administration major from Brentwood, Amrita has a 4.0 grade point average and has earned Dean’s List recognition every semester for the last two years. Amrita serves as a Peer Mentor, chief financial officer of the Student Government Association, and assistant editor of the Western Student Press.