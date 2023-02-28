Five people hurt in Setauket house fire

Suffolk County Police Arson Section detectives are investigating a residential fire that occurred in Setauket on Tuesday morning, February 28.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to 19 Franko Lane after a 911 report of a fire at 1 a.m. The Setauket Fire Department arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. Five residents of the house were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious at this time.