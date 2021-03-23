Field hockey powers Smithtown East and Northport have epic battle

Field hockey powers Smithtown East and Northport have epic battle

by -
0 17
1 of 24
Celebration after Smithtown East beat Northport in a thrilling 2-1 field hockey shootout March 22. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Celebration after Smithtown East beat Northport in a thrilling 2-1 field hockey shootout March 22. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Celebration after Smithtown East beat Northport in a thrilling 2-1 field hockey shootout March 22. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Celebration after Smithtown East beat Northport in a thrilling 2-1 field hockey shootout March 22. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown East goaltender Gianna Festa makes a flying save on Northport's Bridget Buckmaster. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown East goaltender Gianna Festa makes a waffle board save on Northport's Olivia McKenna. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Gianna Festa makes a kick save on Shannon Smith in Monday evening's matchup of field hockey powers Northport and Smithtown East. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Dani Brady celebrates her goal in shootout. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown East star Dani Bradley is able to score past Northport goaltender Natalie McKenna in Smithown East's 2-1 victory on Monday. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown East's Amanda Moghadasi. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown East's Amanda Moghadasi. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Bridget Buckmaster of Northport and Sydney Anderson battle on Monday's matchup in Smithtown. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Emma McLam is stopped by Gianna Festa in Monday evening's matchup of field hockey powers Northport and Smithtown East. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Olivia McKenna of Northport and Shannon Roche stick battle on Monday's matchup in Smithtown. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown East's Dani Brady. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Olivia McKenna of Northport and Brooke Mosesi battle for a loose ball on Monday's matchup in Smithtown. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Dani Brady, who scored the game winning goal in a shootout, battles with Sydney Wotzak of Northport. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Emma McLam cannot get the ball past Gianna Festa in Monday evening's matchup of field hockey powers Northport and Smithtown East. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Dani Brady, who scored the game winning goal in a shootout, battles with Sydney Wotzak of Northport. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Sydney Wotzak of Northport vs. Smithtown East on Monday evening. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport's Captain Sophia Bica. Photo by Steven Zaizt
The incomparable Sophia Bica of Northport. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Emma McLam of Northport and Amanda Moghadasi stick battle on Monday's matchup in Smithtown. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport's Olivia McKenna battles Kayla Mezzanotte of Smithtown East. Photo by Steven Zaitz

By Steven Zaitz

Sixty regulation minutes was not enough.

The extra 10 in overtime could not decide it either.

When the Northport Tigers field hockey team invaded Smithtown East March 22, the matchup pitted two of the elite teams on Long Island. They needed a shootout to decide it, and it was Smithtown East goaltender Gianna Festa who stood tall.

She did not allow a goal in the shootout, stopping all four Northport attempts. Dani Brady, one of Long Island’s top players scored on her mano y mano with Northport goalie Natalie McKenna, who was also excellent, that decided it for the Bulls.  The final score was officially 2-1.

Festa, who had 12 saves in addition to her four stops in the shootout, sparked a wild, equipment-flinging celebration seconds after making her final stop.  Brady, teammate Sydney Anderson and Northport’s Sophia Bica are all listed on Newsday’s Top 25 players of Long Island, but it was Festa that earned the Most Valuable Player of this star-studded affair, making several acrobatic saves throughout regulation, overtime and the shootout.

This game was a hard-fought war and the survivor — Smithtown East — has now equaled Northport’s record of 5-1. Ward-Melville, who beat Sachem East Monday, is atop the Suffolk County leaderboard with a record of 6-0.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 17

0 126

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply