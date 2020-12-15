Festival of Trees adorns the Port Jefferson Village Center for the holidays

Festival of Trees adorns the Port Jefferson Village Center for the holidays

Tree courtesy of BNB Bank
This tree, courtesy of BNB Bank, pays tribute to essential workers.
Tree courtesy of Danford's Inn
Tree courtesy of Servpro of Port Jefferson
Tree courtesy of Goldfish Swim School
Tree courtesy of T-Mobile
Tree courtesy of State Farm
Tree courtesy of Tourette’s Association of America, LI Chapter

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with its annual Festival of Trees featuring 20 professionally decorated 6 ft. trees on display on the second floor now through Dec. 30. Enjoy a magnificent display of themed holiday trees.

Overlooking the ice-skating rink, the festival starts with an evergreen thanking essential workers, and features photos of the men and women who put their lives at risk. Other trees decorated by residents, their co-workers and families celebrate the season and shine a light to the local community.

Viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Social distancing protocols will be followed and masks are required. Free. For more information, call 802-2160.

All photos by Julianne Mosher

