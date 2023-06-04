Eye on the Street: Thinking about fleeing Long Island or not

By Carolyn Sackstein

In downtown Port Jefferson Saturday, May 27, we asked the passersby if they had ever considered moving away from Long Island and if so, why? Some had actually moved away and returned. Others said family and connection to the place they called “home” were contributing factors for staying on Long Island. While some people cited the high cost of living and taxes, only one native Long Islander committed to leaving the Island for this reason.

— Photos by Carolyn Sackstein

John Stoldt with daughter Jocelyn, 4, Mount Sinai

“We talk about either South Carolina or Florida.” He continued by saying that his wife “went to college down in Miami and she loved it, plus we like the warmer weather. Ultimately, it is because of the high taxes and the expenses here on Long Island. And there is less opportunity for jobs here for what I do. I manage warehouses, micro-fulfillment centers, distribution centers. There are not many on Long Island, so I have to commute into the city. That makes it difficult for a work-life balance.”

Michelle and John Chiappino, Smithtown

Michelle said, “I was born and raised in Smithtown, then I lived in Port Jefferson for 15 years. We lived in Nesconset, and now we are back in Smithtown.” Michelle explained they stay here “because it’s home, I really have no desire to go someplace else.”

John added, “It’s home. Leaving Long Island — there’s nowhere really to go. All our family is here.”

Nancy Volpi, Port Jefferson

“My business brought me here from Albertson 20 years ago. The shop, Carry-All Wine & Liquors, was in Mount Sinai. I still see a lot of my customers.” When asked what keeps her here, she added, “My son. He lives around the corner from me.” When asked if she ever thought about moving, she said, “Yes, I have a daughter in Knoxville, Tennessee and a son in Jupiter, Florida. Maybe someday the family will get back together.”

Larry Bramer, Shirley

“I have always lived in Shirley.” When asked what keeps him there, he replied, “The pay, the jobs. There are a lot of opportunities here.” When asked if he ever considered leaving, he replied, “I did leave for about a year. I went to Tampa Bay, Florida. It was beautiful. It was just very hard to survive there. We found work. My wife and I went there for a new start, but it was just hard. There are just a lot of opportunities in New York. That’s why we came back here.”

Maureen Corrdeliso, Mount Sinai

“We are connected with friends. Our medical care is really good here — that’s a big thing — between the two hospitals [in Port Jeff] and Stony Brook. And we are close to the city. I like Long Island. I have spent most of my life here. It’s home. If you go somewhere, you have to start off anew. I don’t want to do that.”

Karla Jimenez, Stony Brook

“I am from Mexico City. My sister moved here, and I kind of just followed her. I have been here 25 years. I finished high school here, and then got my associates [degree] from Suffolk [County Community College].” When asked if she would leave she replied, “No. I married young and have three kids. My oldest is about to [attend] The Stony Brook School. We are home schooling the younger children. They will go to The Stony Brook School. I just like the way we are set. We get the four seasons. We have the beach, and we have the city.”

Joseph Lubrano, Shirley

“Yeah, we are going to move away when I retire [and] get Social Security. We already have a house in Maggie Valley, North Carolina. It is on the western border. Taxes! I can’t afford to retire here. $13,000-a-year here. There, it is only $1,500. How do you compare?”