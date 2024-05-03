Miller Place Panthers vanquish the Port Jefferson Royals

Miller Place Panthers vanquish the Port Jefferson Royals

Miller Place senior Zoe Weissman battles at the draw. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Giulia Francese fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Zoe Weissman battles at the draw. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff goalie Emma Batter with one of her 11 saves. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson junior Anna Matvya looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Marley York eludes a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place attack Hayden Young breaks up-field. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place midfielder Angie Efstathiou splits a pair of defenders. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Savanna Florio drives towards the crease. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Royals of Port Jefferson had their hands full when they hosted the Panthers of Miller Place Friday afternoon, April 26, in a home game in a girls lacrosse matchup. The Royals hoped to use the home field — which is grass, not turf — to their advantage. But the game didn’t play out that way in the Division II matchup.

Port Jeff junior Anna Matvya split the pipes midway through the second quarter to break the ice for her team, but it was little consolation as the Royals trailed 11-1 at the half. Miller Place peppered the scoreboard with seven more goals in the second half with Matvya finding the back of the net thrice more for an impressive four goals as the Royals fell to the Panthers 18-4.

Miller Place attack Mirabella Altebrando had three goals and eight assists with teammate Lyla Coffey netting three times. 

Sophia Ingenito and Casey Gilbert both had two goals and an assist for the Panthers and Angie Efstathiou and Hayden Young had two goals apiece.

Port Jeff goalie Emma Batter had 11 saves.

