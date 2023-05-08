Event announcement: Rocky Point’s 2nd annual Joseph Dwyer Memorial 5K race

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6249 in Rocky Point will hold its second annual PTSD 5K Race on Sunday, May 21, at noon at Rocky Point High School.

This race will highlight the importance of supporting U.S. veterans, especially those who experience post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sign up through Strong Island Running Club website: www.strongislandrunningclub.com.

There is a $25 sign-up fee, with medals given to the top runners/walkers and t-shirts to all participants. Sign-up will also be available on the day of the event.