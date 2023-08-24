The force was strong at Emma Clark Library’s annual Star Wars Day event

1 of 6

Emma Clark Memorial Library in Setauket hosted its annual Star Wars Day for families on Aug. 12. Over 240 people attended the event and many wore their best intergalactic attire. Darth Vadar and a Stormtrooper were on hand to greet guests and take pictures. Assisted by teen volunteers, children played Star Wars-themed carnival games and made out of this world crafts to take home.