The force was strong at Emma Clark Library’s annual Star Wars Day...

The force was strong at Emma Clark Library’s annual Star Wars Day event

Members of the Children's Department at Emma Clark Library with a Stormtrooper and Darth Vadar at 2023 Star Wars Day. Photo from Emma Clark Library
Congratulations to Alida for being this year's raffle winner at Emma Clark Library's 2023 Star Wars Day. Photo from Emma Clark Library
The Circulation staff at Emma Clark Library pose with a stormtrooper at the 2023 Star Wars Day. Photo from Emma Clark Library
Teen volunteers helped out during Emma Clark Library's 2023 Star Wars Dat. Photo from Emma Clark Library
Children made a Yoda craft at Emma Clark Library's 2023 Star Wars Day. Photo from Emma Clark Library
A family poses with a Stormtrooper and Darth Vadar during Emma Clark Library's 2023 Star Wars Dat. Photo from Emma Clark Library

Emma Clark Memorial Library in Setauket hosted its annual Star Wars Day for families on Aug. 12. Over 240 people attended the event and many wore their best intergalactic attire. Darth Vadar and a Stormtrooper were on hand to greet guests and take pictures. Assisted by teen volunteers, children played Star Wars-themed carnival games and made out of this world crafts to take home. 

