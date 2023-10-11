Elwood man killed during officer-involved shooting

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed an Elwood man on Oct. 10.

Second Precinct officers responded to 8 Mander Lane after a nearby resident called 911 at 8:44 p.m. reporting a man acting violent inside the home. When officers arrived, resident Alan Weber refused to come outside and was screaming and breaking items in the house. As officers entered the home, Weber confronted them with a sword. An officer fired shots, striking Weber.

Weber, 54, was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing.