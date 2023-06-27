Electric scooter rider killed in Selden motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a Selden

man who was riding an electric scooter on June 27.

Nicholas Greer was driving a 2009 Ford Escape southbound on Boyle Road and was behind a man riding an electric scooter when the vehicles collided on Boyle Road, just north of Middle Country Road, at 5:05 p.m. The operator of the scooter, Henry Leib, 53, of Selden, was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Greer, 23, of Selden, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8452.