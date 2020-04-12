Easter Bunny Visits Smithtown

1 of 13

Smithtown residents reported a number of Easter Bunny sightings April 11.

The essential worker’s helpers organized a few bunny runs throughout the town’s hamlets. Everyone practiced social distancing as the bunnies and their assistants stayed in their vehicles, and parents and children waved from their porches, lawns and cars.

Smithtown resident Matt Kelly dressed up as the Easter Bunny and sat in the back of a red pickup truck as it traveled through Smithtown proper, Nesconset, St. James and parts of Commack and Hauppauge. Kelly said, in an email, for a few years he has dressed as the famous bunny for Easter and Santa Claus during the holiday season. When he heard of other Long Island towns organizing Easter Bunny drive-bys, he said, he was inspired “to do the same in this amazing community. ”

“It’s all about making others feel better,” Kelly said.

Karisma Salon joined in on the fun by accompanying the Easter Bunny throughout the town April 11, too. According to its Facebook page, the salon also took requests from anyone who missed the run so the bunny could come back Easter Day.

St. James Fire Department escorted the bunny throughout the hamlet of St. James the afternoon of April 11. This time around the bunny had the chance to ride on top of a fire engine to wave to all the children who were waiting for him.