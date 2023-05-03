East Northport woman arrested for driving wrong way in Smithtown

Suffolk County Police arrested an East Northport woman on May 2 for allegedly driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol after she was driving the wrong way on Route 347 in Smithtown.

Highway Patrol Bureau Police Officer Eric Noens was off-duty in a marked police vehicle when he observed Marisa Soares driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 347, near Mount Pleasant Road, on May 2 at approximately 7 p.m.

Officer Noens, who is part of the Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement (SAFE-T) Section, was traveling home from the Fourth Precinct after receiving a unit recognition award for impaired driving enforcement from Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Albany.

Soares, 66, was charged with alleged Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs and Alcohol.