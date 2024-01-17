Home Police & Fire East Northport teenager arrested for posting a threat on social media
East Northport teenager arrested for posting a threat on social media
Suffolk County Police arrested a 13-year-old East Northport Middle School student on Jan. 17 after she
allegedly posted a threat on social media. Second Squad detectives arrested the girl and determined there was no credible threat. The teen was charged with Threat of Mass Harm, a Class B Misdemeanor, and will be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court at a later date.