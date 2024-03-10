Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Smithtown

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad Detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Smithtown on March 10.

A man was driving a 2006 Honda Civic westbound on East Main Street when he lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and caught fire, in front of 280 East Main St. at approximately 3:45 a.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the driver’s identity. The Honda was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8451.