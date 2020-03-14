DNA Learning Center Responses to COVID-19

The DNALC will be closed to the public and will not hold in-person programs at any location or through school visits. The decision was made in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the facility, there is no evidence of staff or recent visitors with the virus.

DNALC will monitor the situation and resume operations as soon as possible, and it will maintain future bookings as placeholders until it reopens and reschedule as needed.

For more information, call 516-367-5170 or dnalc@cshl.edu.

Last week, CSHL canceled all public events until April.