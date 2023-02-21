Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police on Feb. 19 arrested a man for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash in West Babylon.

Madison Cedeno was driving a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer eastbound on Sunrise Highway, at Hubbards Path, when the vehicle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck at approximately 8:40 p.m. The Chevrolet overturned and came to rest on top of the guardrail. The Mercury struck the guardrail and the center median.

Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and determined Cedeno was allegedly intoxicated. He was taken into custody and transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he was treated for minor injuries and released. The driver of the Chevrolet, an adult male, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Cedeno, 41, of 71 Old Brook Road, Dix Hills, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He is being held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip later today.