Dirt bike operator seriously injured in Medford crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man

operating a dirt bike in Medford in the early morning of July 6.

Emily Farrington was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound on Route 112 when she attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot and was struck by two southbound dirt bikes at approximately 12:10 a.m.

Tomeik Young, 23, of Middle Island, who was operating a Suzuki 450 dirt bike, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue in serious condition. A passenger on the Suzuki, Deandre Henderson, 17, of Bellport, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries. Kashaun Parrish, 20, of Bellport, who was operating a Honda 150 dirt bike, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Farrington, 18, of Medford, was not injured.

All the vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.