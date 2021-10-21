DEI supporters rally at expressway welcome center

1 of 3

School doors across Suffolk County may have been closed to study on Sunday, Oct. 17, but at the Long Island Welcome Center between exits 51 and 52 on the expressway, education was on many people’s minds.

Long Island Parents for DEI headed up the Commack rally to show support for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in public schools. The event drew dozens of parents, educators and advocates and was cosponsored by Suffolk Progressives, Moms Against Racism and student-led Voices for Change.

The subject of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in local schools has been a topic of debate at many school board meetings earlier this year, including Smithtown Central School District. DEI programs aim to make every student feel included and to create a culture of open-mindedness and objectivity regarding race, ethnicity, gender, culture, sexual orientations and disabilities.

In an email after the rally, Shoshana Hershkowitz, founder of Suffolk Progressives, said she believes the misconception many have is that they think the DEI “curriculum is divisive.”

“DEI allows us to gain empathy and understanding for experiences and perspectives that are different than ours, and I believe it is ultimately an excellent preparation for our students becoming global citizens of the 21st century,” she said.

Many have confused the program with critical race theory, which is an academic concept that looks at how racism is embedded in legal systems and politics — and not just a matter of individual bias or prejudice.

According to a press release before the rally, the protesters’ goal was “to highlight the broad support for DEI initiatives.” Among those who stopped by to show support were Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and county Legislator Jason Richberg (D-West Babylon).

Long Island Parents for DEI president, Amanda Cohen-Stein of Miller Place, founded the group in June to respond to what she described as “the rise of extremist groups on Long Island” who have not only targeted DEI learning but also mask wearing in schools.

“We chose to connect with three other fabulous organizations — Suffolk Progressives, Moms Against Racism and student-led group Voices of Change — to hold our first-ever rally this past Sunday to support our mission of promoting the DEI initiative passed down by the NYS Board of Regents and to deliver the truth about DEI to our boards of education and our communities,” she said in a statement. “I felt it was important to hold this event at the L.I. Welcome Center on the LIE to amplify the message that the hate these people are displaying toward diverse groups of students and other human beings will not be tolerated on L.I. and that the majority of Long Islanders do not support this extremist behavior.”

She added Parents for DEI has started a nonprofit with the goal “to continue to bring the truth about DEI to every school district and community on Long Island. We are working toward ensuring that our L.I. schools implement DEI programs and follow through on the commitment to be equitable and inclusive.”