Dance teacher from Centereach accused of sex crimes involving students

Jordan Viscomi, a dance instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics, located at 4110 Sunrise Highway in Oakdale, met and befriended two female juveniles, aged 15 and 16, who were dance students there. Over the course of three days in April 2023, Viscomi allegedly engaged the two victims in live video chats and phone text messages, where he exchanged sexual content with them.

Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives, Viscomi, 30, of 248 North Washington Ave., was charged with six counts of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, four counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, four counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors 1st Degree, two counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors 2nd Degree, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Viscomi to call the Fourth Squad at 631- 854-8552.