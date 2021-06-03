Cutting for a cause … Cold Spring Harbor Schools hosts Locks of Love

1 of 3

On May 19, the Cold Spring Harbor Jr./Sr. High Locks of Love Club held their annual event for the 18th year. Participants donated their hair “safely outside” this year at The Look Spa (on Gate Street in Greenlawn) for their Locks of Love haircut, spearheaded by club advisor, Ms. Kathleen Fristensky.

It takes 15 ten-inch pony tails to create just one hairpiece for a child suffering from long term hair loss due to alopecia areata or cancer. The children receive hair prostheses free of charge, or on a sliding scale, based on financial need. Locks of Love is a non-profit organization that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children under 18 in the US and Canada.

Advisor, Ms. Fristensky, has donated her hair eight times to date! A debt of thanks went out to Doreen Guarneri, owner of The Look Spa, who opened her doors to CSH Jr./Sr. High, thrilled to participate in this important cause. Francesco Martiniello, of Island Silkscreen, graciously designed and donated all the tee shirts as he does every year. T

he entire club continues to fundraise and bring awareness to this organization each year. Thank you to Principal, Dr. Bolen, for coming out to support this event, and thank you to this year’s four participants for this selfless act of kindness: Senora Kathleen Fristensky (8th time!), Teacher Assistant, Lauren Blackburn (8th time!), Eva Baudo and Logan Vitagliano. Your selfless act of bravery will help provide a hairpiece for some children out there who thank you, more than you will ever know!