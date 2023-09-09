Credit cards stolen from vehicle at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used stolen credit cards in Shirley in August.

Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai on August 17. A short time later, a woman used the stolen credit cards at Kohl’s, located at 999 Montauk Highway. The woman fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.