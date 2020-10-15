Cooking Cove: Meatloaf — A dinner winner

By Barbara Beltrami

I know someone who is very sophisticated, has traveled all over the world and dines in the finest restaurants. She recently reached a milestone birthday and guess what she requested for dinner? Meatloaf! I suspect many of us would do likewise because I can’t think of another dish that’s more a comfort food. I know that most recipes call for a generous inclusion or slathering of ketchup. However, the best meatloaf I’ve ever had was made by my Aunt Ginny who used to lace hers with torn pieces of wet white bread and then drenched the meat loaf in tomato sauce part way through the baking. For many years I’ve been trying to recreate it, but haven’t been able to quite duplicate it. In my attempts I’ve come up with some pretty good meatloaf recipes, and the ones I like best do use tomato sauce. And by the way, not only is meatloaf a wonderful dinner entree but it also makes a great sandwich.

Classic Meatloaf

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 onions, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup beef broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

3 pounds ground chuck

2/3 cup unflavored bread crumbs

3 eggs, beaten

Nonstick cooking spray

1/2 cup ketchup

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. In medium skillet, warm olive oil over medium low heat; add onions, salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until onions are wilted, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, add Worcestershire sauce, broth and tomato paste, stir and set aside to cool. In a large bowl, combine the meat, bread crumbs and eggs; stir and toss to thoroughly combine. Spray a shallow baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Transfer mixture to center of pan and shape into a loaf; spread ketchup on top. Bake until cooked through, about 60 minutes. Slice and serve hot with mashed potatoes and a green vegetable.

Aunt Ginny’s Meatloaf

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 onions, chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

One 14-ounce can tomato sauce

2 pounds ground chuck

1 pound ground pork

1 cup unflavored bread crumbs

3 slices white sandwich bread

2 eggs, beaten

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F. In medium skillet, warm oil over medium heat. Add onions and salt and pepper, and stirring frequently, cook until onion is transparent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Soak bread slices in cold water just until soggy, remove but do not squeeze dry; tear into bite-size pieces. In large bowl combine onions, half a cup of the tomato sauce, the meat, bread crumbs, bread pieces and eggs; toss lightly. Transfer mixture to shallow baking pan. Shape into rectangle and bake 40 minutes, until brown on top; pour remaining tomato sauce over loaf and continue baking until sauce is bubbly and meat is cooked through, about 15 to 20 minutes. Slice and serve hot with buttered broad noodles and a salad.

My Meatloaf

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 onions, chopped

1 large tomato, diced

1 Italian frying pepper, seeded and minced

6 to 8 fresh mushrooms, cleaned and minced

3 pounds ground beef

1 cup unflavored bread crumbs

3 slices white sandwich bread

3 eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

One 8-ounce can tomato sauce

Nonstick cooking spray

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Soak bread slices in water just until soggy, remove but do not squeeze dry; tear into bite-size pieces. In large bowl combine onions, tomato, pepper, mushrooms, beef, bread crumbs, bread, eggs, salt and pepper. Spray a nonstick shallow baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; transfer mixture to pan and shape into rectangle. Bake 40 minutes, until brown on top; pour tomato sauce over top and continue baking until sauce is bubbly and meat is cooked through, about 15 to 20 minutes more. Slice and serve hot with baked potato and winter squash.