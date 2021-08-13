Cooking Cove: Don’t send out … cook out … with pizza on the grill
By Barbara Beltrami
Don’t bother sending out for pizza because you’re going to make your own pizza … right on the grill. Actually, first, it’s all about the crust. Then once you’ve got the crust nice and charred and bubbly, it’s all about the topping, and the trick is to not load the pizza with too much topping or it will get soggy.
Grilled Pizza Margherita
YIELD: Makes two 12 to 14″ pizzas
INGREDIENTS:
• 2 2/3 to 3 cups flour
• One 1-ounce package rapid-rise yeast
• 1 teaspoon coarse salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1 cup warm (105 to 115 F) water
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 1/4 cup corn meal
• Extra flour for coating
• Extra olive oil for preparing grill and coating dough
• 1/3 cup tomato sauce
• Shredded mozzarella as desired
• Fresh basil leaves
DIRECTIONS:
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together the flour, yeast, salt and pepper; add the water and oil and process until dough pulls together into a ball. Spray a large bowl with nonstick cooking spray and place the ball of dough in it; cover bowl with a damp linen towel or plastic wrap and let it sit in a warm place for at least 1 1/2 hours, preferably several hours to rise.
When dough has doubled in size, remove from bowl, invert onto a wooden board and divide in half; shape each half into a disc and lightly coat with flour and/or cornmeal. Press down on disc with the heel of your hand and fingertips to gently stretch and pull the dough outward until it has reached the desired size; place on baking sheet or pizza peel that has also been lightly dusted with flour and cornmeal.
Prepare a hot grill. Dip a wadded paper towel in olive oil and with long tongs wipe hot grill racks with it. Next to the grill have ready a bowl of olive oil and a long handled basting brush. Gently slide pizza dough onto hot grill, close lid and vents and cook for two minutes. Lift the lid
and, with the tongs, gently lift the pizza crust to see if it is evenly browning; if not, rotate it; the top should be bubbly; keep a close watch to see that it doesn’t burn (it’s ok if it’s a little charred in some parts). When the crust is evenly browned, use tongs or a long spatula to remove it and slide it back onto the peel or baking sheet.
Close lid. Being sure that there is enough flour and cornmeal on the peel, gently flip the crust so that the uncooked side is on the bottom and brush top sparingly with olive oil. Smear the crust with tomato sauce and sprinkle with mozzarella; reduce heat to medium-high and slide pizza back on grill; close lid and cook 2 to 3 more minutes or until cheese is melted. (If crust starts to get too dark, remove the pizza to a cooler part of the grill, but keep lid closed.)
Remove from grill, place on cutting board and top with basil leaves, then slice. Serve with ice cold beer and a crisp green salad.