Cooking Cove: Don’t send out … cook out … with pizza on the grill

Don’t bother sending out for pizza because you’re going to make your own pizza … right on the grill. Actually, first, it’s all about the crust. Then once you’ve got the crust nice and charred and bubbly, it’s all about the topping, and the trick is to not load the pizza with too much topping or it will get soggy.

DIRECTIONS:

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse together the flour, yeast, salt and pepper; add the water and oil and process until dough pulls together into a ball. Spray a large bowl with nonstick cooking spray and place the ball of dough in it; cover bowl with a damp linen towel or plastic wrap and let it sit in a warm place for at least 1 1/2 hours, preferably several hours to rise.

When dough has doubled in size, remove from bowl, invert onto a wooden board and divide in half; shape each half into a disc and lightly coat with flour and/or cornmeal. Press down on disc with the heel of your hand and fingertips to gently stretch and pull the dough outward until it has reached the desired size; place on baking sheet or pizza peel that has also been lightly dusted with flour and cornmeal.

Prepare a hot grill. Dip a wadded paper towel in olive oil and with long tongs wipe hot grill racks with it. Next to the grill have ready a bowl of olive oil and a long handled basting brush. Gently slide pizza dough onto hot grill, close lid and vents and cook for two minutes. Lift the lid