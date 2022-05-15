Cooking Cove: April showers bring May flowers and more spring recipes

By Barbara Beltrami

I warned you a couple of weeks ago that you shouldn’t be surprised to find yet another column with recipes for spring. How can I do otherwise with the world in bloom at my doorstep? The split pea soup has given way to a creamy fresh pea soup, an artichoke frittata seems just the thing for a Sunday brunch or light lunch, and the sorrel in my herb garden is begging to be cut for a sorrel sauce for salmon.

Fresh Pea Soup

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion, minced

1 leek, trimmed, washed and thinly sliced

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

2 tablespoons flour

4 cups chicken broth

1 1/2 pounds fresh or frozen peas

1/2 cup heavy cream

DIRECTIONS:

In a large saucepan melt butter over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and add onions, leeks, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft but not browned, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Add flour and stirring with a whisk, cook for two minutes; slowly add broth and still stirring with whisk over medium heat, bring to a simmer. Add peas and simmer for 7 to 9 minutes. Let cool 10 to15 minutes, then puree in blender or food processor until smooth. Return to saucepan, add cream, and stirring frequently, bring to a brief simmer over medium heat. Serve hot or warm with croissants.

Artichoke Frittata

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fresh baby artichokes, trimmed

8 large eggs

2 tablespoons half and half

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot minced

1/4 cup minced fennel, bulb and fronds

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Steam or boil artichokes in salt water until tender, then drain and rinse with cold water and cut into quarters. In a medium bowl, vigorously beat the eggs, then add half and half and salt and pepper. In a nonstick skillet with a metal handle heat oil over medium-high heat; add shallot and fennel and cook, stirring frequently, until they soften, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add artichokes and cook, stirring frequently, until they just begin to brown; pour in egg mixture and swirl pan to distribute mixture and veggies evenly over surface; tilt pan and gently lift edges of cooked egg mixture as you swirl in order for liquid to run underneath cooked part. Reduce heat to low, cover pan and cook another 6 to 8 minutes occasionally shaking pan back and forth so frittata doesn’t stick to bottom of pan but just starts to brown.

Meanwhile preheat broiler. Leaving the oven door slightly ajar, place skillet under broiler for a minute or two to finish off center of frittata which will still be runny. Be vigilant! Using a potholder for the metal handle, remove from oven, flip onto serving plate and sprinkle with grated cheese. Serve hot, warm or at room temperature with a mesclun salad.

Salmon with Sorrel Sauce

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Four 1/2 pound salmon filets

1/4 cup unsalted butter

2 cups fresh sorrel leaves, chopped

1/4 cup chervil, finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

1/2 cup chives, snipped

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Chive flowers for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Poach or broil salmon until just starting to turn light pink in center; set aside to keep warm. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter until golden brown. Lower heat to medium and add sorrel, chervil, parsley and chives, stir just until they’re wilted, then add cream, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and continue to cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Spoon sauce over salmon. Garnish with chive flowers. Serve hot or warm with fresh asparagus and boiled new potatoes.