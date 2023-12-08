Comsewogue Warriors girls basketball drops second nonleague match

Comsewogue Warriors girls basketball drops second nonleague match

by -
0 27
1 of 21
Hannah Ellis drives the lane for Comsewogue in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Jalynn Kirschenhueter drains a three pointer for Comsewogue in a nonleague match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Hannah Ellis drives the baseline for Comsewogue in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Jayla Calender passes inside for Comsewogue in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Hannah Ellis shoots for Comsewogue in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Briar Sauter shoots for Comsewogue in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue forward Jalynn Kirschenhueter battles down low in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue forward Jalynn Kirschenhueter hits for three in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Calender with a jumper in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hannah Ellis pushes up-court in a non-league home game against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hannah Ellis lays up for two in a non-league home game against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Calender battles in the paint in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Calender battles in the paint in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Calender dumps the ball off in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue forward Jalynn Kirschenhueter drains a trey in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue forward Keria Andresen looks inside in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue forward Keria Andresen dumps the ball off in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Calender drives the lane in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Calender lays up for two in a non-league match up against St. John The Baptist. Photo by Bill Landon

After dropping its season opener, the Comsewogue girls basketball team looked to put one into the win column with a home game against St. John the Baptist Saturday afternoon. The Lady Warriors trailed by 11 points after the first eight minutes of play but gained back two of those points to open the second half losing by 25-16, only to have their opponent finish strong late, falling to the Cougars 44-28 in a nonleague matchup Dec. 2.

Comsewogue’s Jalynn Kirschenhueter hit for three triples, a field goal and a free throw to lead her team with 12 points. Hannah Ellis banked six points while Keira Andresen and Vienna Guzman netted four points apiece. 

The Warriors have two more nonleague games before league play begins Dec. 19 with a home game against Westhampton. Game time is slated for 6:15 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 34

0 44

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply