Comsewogue Warriors girls basketball drops second nonleague match

1 of 21

After dropping its season opener, the Comsewogue girls basketball team looked to put one into the win column with a home game against St. John the Baptist Saturday afternoon. The Lady Warriors trailed by 11 points after the first eight minutes of play but gained back two of those points to open the second half losing by 25-16, only to have their opponent finish strong late, falling to the Cougars 44-28 in a nonleague matchup Dec. 2.

Comsewogue’s Jalynn Kirschenhueter hit for three triples, a field goal and a free throw to lead her team with 12 points. Hannah Ellis banked six points while Keira Andresen and Vienna Guzman netted four points apiece.

The Warriors have two more nonleague games before league play begins Dec. 19 with a home game against Westhampton. Game time is slated for 6:15 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon