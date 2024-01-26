Comsewogue Warriors girls basketball corrals Smithtown Bulls West

1 of 9

By Bill Landon

Smithtown West riding a four-game winning streak, came calling on the Comsewogue Warriors — who had won their last five games — in a foul-riddled game that wouldn’t be decided until the final 30 seconds of the League IV matchup.

Comsewogue trailed by one at the end of eight minutes of play but clawed their way to lead by two at the halftime break. Smithtown West would stay withing striking distance in the second half, but the Warriors were able to corral the Bulls to win it 46-43 Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Comsewogue forward Jalynn Kirschenhueter did what she’s done all season doing her damage from long range nailing three triples, a field goal and five from the free-throw line to lead her team with 16 points. Hannah Ellis the senior followed with 15 and Jayla Callender the sophomore netted eight.

Catherine Piccininni led the way for the Bulls notching 13 points.

The win lifts the Warriors to 6-1 in league, 8-4 overall, as the Bulls drop to 4-3 in league as both teams retake the court Thursday, Jan. 25.

Comsewogue hits the road to take on Westhampton, the top seed in their division, while Smithtown West will host Hills West. Both game times are at 4 p.m.