Comsewogue Library to Help People Complete Census Sept. 1

The Comsewogue Public Library is trying to spread the word that every person counts.

The Comsewogue Library is welcoming community members to its Census Awareness Day event Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Library staff, Suffolk County Library System staff, and census representatives will be working together to assist community members in filling out the census.

Library staff said this is a chance for local residents to receive information about the census, be counted, learn about the library, and to enjoy giveaways.

A grant from Suffolk County and the Long Island Community Foundation is allowing the Suffolk Cooperative Library System to support local libraries by deploying its Livebrary.com outreach bus, also known as the Suffolk Libraries Empowering Discovery vehicle, to events sponsored by local libraries throughout the month of September. The SLED will also be in attendance at the Comsewogue event.

The public libraries in Suffolk are all working with their local communities to ensure that all Suffolk County residents are counted for the 2020 US Census. The census count has a direct impact on funds that state and local governments receive for such programs as those that support highway planning and construction, local schools, and firefighters.

In a previous article by TBR News Media, statistics showed that many places in Long Island were behind where they were in previous years for filling out the census. New York as a whole is still behind where it was in its self response rate compared to 2010 by close to 4%, according to U.S. Census data as of Aug. 27. New York is also behind the national average in its self response rate as well.

“Our message is that completing the census matters now more than ever,” said Comsewogue Public Library Director Debra Engelhardt. “The census helps shape your community and can personally impact you and yours. Federal funding and representation are at stake. Census data is confidential and cannot be used against you. The Library is proud to partner with SCLS in the census awareness campaign.”

To learn more about Comsewogue Public Library’s Census Awareness Day event, contact the Library’s Adult Services Department at 631-928-1212, option 3.