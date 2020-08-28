Annual WMHO scarecrow competition set for fall

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization is currently accepting submissions for its annual Scarecrow Competition. This will be the 30th year the spooky and silly six-foot creations will adorn the pathways of picturesque Stony Brook Village Center for visitors to enjoy and vote for their favorite.

Registration for this event is required. You can pick up a registration form at any of the shops in Stony Brook Village, or you can download it digitally from the events section of the Stony Brook Village Center website. To enter this competition, please return the completed registration form to The Ward Melville Heritage Organization, P.O. Box 572, Stony Brook, NY 11790, with the entry fee of $25 by Sept. 25. There is an early bird entry rate of $20 for all entries sent in before Aug. 31.

Ballots will be available in shops and restaurants at the Stony Brook Village Center from Oct. 1 and 26. Categories are divided into Previous 1st place winner/Professional, Adult/Family and Children’s. The winners will be announced virtually on Oct. 30.

For full information on this and other Stony Brook Village events, call 631-751-2244 or visit www.stonybrookvillage.com.