The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for Your CBD Store® in Port Jefferson Station on July 23.

In less than two years, Your CBD Stores® have grown to become the world’s largest brick and mortar CBD retailer with locations in over 600 locations and 40 states. Founded with an emphasis on education and community, Your CBD Store® has helped dismiss misconceptions about its hemp derived products.

“Everything we do is focused on improving the lives of our customers. We are a high-quality learning environment where customers can try products and leave knowing what is in their CBD product,” said Dee Earle Browning, store owner of Your CBD Store Port Jeff Station.

“We are not just another retail chain. We are a community of store owners who truly care and are educating CBD consumers around the nation,” she said.

Your CBD Store® offers a variety of CBD infused products that don’t require a prescription or medical card to buy. All stores only sell products manufactured by SunMed, which uses a special CO2 extraction process to eliminate the need for chemical solvents to produce a high-quality, full-spectrum CBD. The CBD is then processed again to remove all traces of THC for the company’s zero-THC products.

Located at 590 Patchogue Road in Port Jefferson Station, Your CBD Store® is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sundays. For more information, call 631-828-3877.