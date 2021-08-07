‘The Great Muppet Caper’ heads to local theaters

Stop the presses! In celebration of its 40th anniversary, The Great Muppet Caper returns to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, Aug. 8 and Wednesday, Aug. 11, courtesy of Fathom Events and Universal Pictures.

Kermit the Frog, The Great Gonzo, and Fozzie Bear are investigative reporters for the Daily Chronicle who travel to Britain to interview a rich victim of jewel thieves and help her along with her secretary, Miss Piggy. Don’t miss the song-filled, star-studded extravaganza directed by the legendary Jim Henson on the big screen. Rated G.

Catch a screening at AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.; or Island 16 Cinema De Lux , 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets in advance, please visit www.fathomevents.com.