Commack resident critically injured in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Commack on July 11.

Dennis Mahoney was crossing the roadway northbound in front of 6079 Jericho Turnpike when he was struck by a westbound 2015 Subaru Crosstrek at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Mahoney, 55, of Commack, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Subaru, Christine Chancey, 61, of Northport, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.