Cold Spring Harbor High School student Ryan Smith earns prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal

Cold Spring Harbor High School proudly congratulates senior Ryan Smith on earning the Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor bestowed upon civilian youth by the United States Congress. This esteemed recognition celebrates Ryan’s exceptional commitment to community service, personal development and civic engagement. In addition, Ryan received special distinction as a STEM Star, highlighting his outstanding contributions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Established by Congress in 1979, the Congressional Award is a nonpartisan, voluntary program designed to recognize initiative, achievement and service in America’s youth. Gold Medal recipients must complete a rigorous set of requirements, including a minimum of 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and a five-day, four-night expedition or exploration to foster cultural awareness and growth.

Ryan dedicated over three years to meeting these requirements. His accomplishments include work at Northwell Health’s 3D Design and Innovation Lab, where he developed an application to monitor oxygen levels in portable tanks used for patient transport—enhancing both safety and efficiency. To further his knowledge, Ryan pursued advanced studies in computer science, artificial intelligence, and mathematics through summer coursework.

As part of his recognition, Ryan has been invited to attend the 2025 Congressional Award Gold Medal Summit in Washington, D.C., from June 11–13. During the summit, he will engage with Members of Congress, national leaders in business and public service, and fellow Gold Medalists from across the country. His itinerary will include meetings with New York legislators and a formal reception with the Vice President of the United States.

Ryan exemplifies the values of leadership, service and intellectual curiosity. The Cold Spring Harbor Central School District commends him on this remarkable achievement and looks forward to his continued success.